Dubai: A Jordanian man stabbed his wife to death at Al Bashir Hospital in Amman on Tuesday, local media said.
“The man stabbed his wife several times inside the government hospital and was shortly arrested by security forces,” the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said.
Security services were able to arrest him soon after the incident. An investigation has been launched.
In another incident, a man stabbed his wife to death in Zarqa on Sunday.
Police arrested the suspect, and an investigation is currently underway, according to a security source who preferred to remain anonymous.
Jordan has witnessed a dramatic increase in domestic abuse-related crimes in recent years, with most committed by men against their wives. Most domestic abuse victims are female, either a wife, sister or daughter.
According to recent figures, 58.7 per cent of the recorded cases involved physical abuse, while 34 per cent involved sexual violence.