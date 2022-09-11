Dubai: A young Jordanian man has allegedly been brutally killed by his mother-in-law, local media reported.
According to police records, the young man was first shot by his wife’s mother before she set his dead body on fire so that no one could recognise him.
The victim’s body was found dumped in a remote area in Ma’an city after many people saw the charred body thrown away in an abandoned area. Police investigations revealed his identity.
After summoning his family members, including his mother-in-law, the latter appeared confused and, upon further investigation, admitted to killing her son-in-law due to some family disputes.
The women has been arrested and will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal actions.
According to official statistics, Jordan has reported an alarming increase in the number of murders in the country, where 102 crimes occurred in 2021.