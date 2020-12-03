Dubai: Security forces in Jordan have arrested two individuals involved in the violent beating of a nurse at the Karak Government Hospital after the nurse denied them entry into the COVID-19 patient department Tuesday, local media reported.
The remaining aggressors are still being sought out by security forces.
The hospital Director, Muath Al Maaytah announced that hospital administration and the Ministry of Health have filed complaints against the aggressors with the competent authorities.
He said that the hospital has witnessed three attacks in under a month on nursing staff, and the nursing staff and hospital administration repeatedly requested fixed security points inside the hospital campus, which at the moment is completely void of security points.