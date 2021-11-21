The student is said to have been admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell and fainting many times at home. After being examined by a specialist, he was ordered to be referred to a neurologist. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A Jordanian school student was attacked by his teacher with a precision compass for just asking about the date of an exam, local media reported.

Thinking the student was being sarcastic, the computer teacher beat him with a stick, kicked him and attacked him with a compass on his face and head.

The teacher is also said to have sent the student out of class after beating him and told him ironically to go and get a medical report.

The young boy headed immediately to his uncle who works in a shop close to the school to complain about the teacher and tell him what happened.

The student’s uncle and mother went to the school and asked the principal to meet the teacher. However, the latter took around 90 minutes to come to the principal's office and upon being questioned, replied: “I can do whatever I want."

According to the student’s relatives, four students were called to the principal's office and were asked about the reason for the teacher’s assault. They all said the student was beaten for just asking about the date of the exam.

The student is said to have been admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell and fainting many times at home. After being examined by a specialist, he was ordered to be referred to a neurologist.

The family of the student filed a case against the teacher with the police.