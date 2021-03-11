Dubai: A Jordanian man stabbed his mother to death in the northern Marka region of the capital, Amman, on Wednesday, local media reported.
According to a security source, the 41-year-old man stabbed his 56-year-old mother several times in the neck and face at his house in Marka.
A source close to the investigation told local media that the victim came from Ajloun to visit her brother and son in Amman.
The crime happened after an intense argument erupted between the victim and her son at his house where he grabbed a knife and stabbed his mother in a brutal manner.
Man arrested
The source added, “The victim spent the night at her son’s house to serve him, and when she woke up at 4am to perform ablution for morning prayers, a brawl occurred between them, prompting the killer to grab the kitchen knife and stabbed his mother. The victim sustained fatal injuries and died instantly."
Marka authorities arrested the murderer and then referred him to public prosecution for further investigation.
The victim’s body was transferred for forensic medicine to conduct an autopsy.
A committee of forensic experts at the National Center for Forensic Medicine said the victim’s body had multiple stab wounds to her neck and face, as well as many defensive wounds. Most of the wounds were concentrated in the neck area, leading to her death.