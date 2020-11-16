Dubai: Saturdays will become an official working day for all labour directorates and offices in Jordan in order to provide services for issuing work permits until December 31, Minister of Labour and Minister of Investment, Maen Al Qatamin announced.
This decision was taken in order to speed up the completion of all transactions, save time and effort, avoid overcrowding and apply the preventative health measures stipulated by the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of COVID-19 effectively.
Al Qatamin affirmed that the ministry aims to enhance communication with everyone and provide the best services.
The minister’s decision stressed the need for employees and visitors of labour directorates and offices in all governorates to preserve and abide by the health measures to ensure public safety.