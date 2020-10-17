Dubai: Jordan’s Public Prosecutor at the Grand Criminal Court has charged 16 individuals involved in the Zarqa Crime with attempted premeditated murder,
kidnapping and causing permanent disability among other crimes, the Jordan’s Petra news agency reported.
The prosecutor of the Criminal Court ordered all defendants to be held for 15 days pending further investigation into the crime which sparked a wide public outcry and calls for ensuring the perpetrators receive the maximum punishment enshrined in the law.
The victim, Saleh, had both his hands amputated and his eyes gauged out on October 13.
The case was referred to the Grand Criminal Court by the Public Prosecutor in Zarqa and investigations are underway.
Judicial authorities have warned social media users against sharing a video of the assault.
King Abdullah II ordered the boy's transfer to Amman's King Hussein Medical Centre, where he has reportedly undergone eye surgery and treatment to fit prosthetics, and called for the strongest legal measures against those responsible.
Queen Rania termed the attack "an unspeakable atrocity in every respect".
"How can we undo this heinous crime? How can we mend your parents' shattered hearts? How can we keep our children safe from the brutality of criminals who lack the most basic morals?" she wrote on Facebook.
Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has visited the boy in hospital and said the case would be dealt with "firmly and according to the rule of law".