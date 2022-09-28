Dubai: A man killed his three children by setting their house on fire in the Wadi Al Rimam area in Jordan’s capital Amman, local media said on Wednesday.
Colonel Amer Al Sartwai, spokesman of the Public Security Department, said the suspect set his house on fire following a dispute with his wife.
The neighbours rushed and tried to rescue the children from the burning house, but were beaten back by the smoke and flames.
The fire resulted in the death of the three siblings. The perpetrator and his wife were taken to hospital where they are undergoing treatment. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crime.