Amman: Jordan’s King Abdullah appeared in public Sunday alongside Prince Hamzah, state TV showed, their first joint public appearance since a palace crisis implicating the prince rocked the kingdom.
It showed a group of royals at a mausoleum where their ancestors are buried.
The palace Twitter account meanwhile published a picture of a group of royals at a cemetery, with the caption “HM King Abdullah II, HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein... (and) Hamzah bin Al Hussein... visit tomb of HM the late King Abdullah I.”
This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you.
Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.