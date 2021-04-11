Copy of Jordan_95233.jpg-015cd-1618147622914
This photo from the Royal Court twitter account, shows Jordan’s King Abdullah II, center, Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein, second left, and others praying during a visit to the tomb of the late King Hussein, in Amman Jordan, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Abdullah II and his half brother Prince Hamzah have made their first joint public appearance since a palace feud last week. Members of the Jordanian royal family Sunday marked the centenary of the establishment of the Emirate of Transjordan, a British protectorate that preceded the kingdom. Image Credit: AP

Amman: Jordan’s King Abdullah appeared in public Sunday alongside Prince Hamzah, state TV showed, their first joint public appearance since a palace crisis implicating the prince rocked the kingdom.

It showed a group of royals at a mausoleum where their ancestors are buried.

The palace Twitter account meanwhile published a picture of a group of royals at a cemetery, with the caption “HM King Abdullah II, HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein... (and) Hamzah bin Al Hussein... visit tomb of HM the late King Abdullah I.”