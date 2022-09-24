Dubai: A Jordanian judge shot his wife and son dead in Jerash Governorate, north of the country on Friday, local media reported.
According to reports, the judge, in his 50s, working in the High Criminal Court in the capital Amman, killed his wife and son while they were on holiday, following a family dispute.
The victims were rushed to Jerash Governmental Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate, said the judge turned himself into security forces, which opened an investigation into the incident. The identity of the judge has not been revealed.
As the incident shocked the nation and widely discussed on social media, Jordanians are now demanding maximum penalty for the suspect.