Amman: Three people were killed and 14 sustained injuries after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital Amman on Tuesday.

Security spokesman Amer Al Sartawy told state television that the latest toll from the collapse was three deaths, after one was initially reported, adding that fourteen others were injured.

"Rescue teams pulled a second body from underneath the rubble" of the collapsed building in Amman's Jabal Al Weibdeh district, he said.

The civil defence said the cause of the building collapse is still unknown.

The civil defence forces were being supported by teams from the regional security command and the gendarmerie, he said, adding that efforts to save more were ongoing.

A source at the civil defence service said there remained "a number of people trapped in the collapsed building", without providing an exact figure.

Rescue workers could be seen digging through the collapsed rubble as emergency vehicles gathered outside the site of the accident.

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh and senior members of the government were seen at the site as a major rescue operation was underway to evacuate people caught under the debris, they said.

Government spokesman Faisal Al Shaboul told reporters at the site that Khasawneh had ordered the mayor of Amman and other officials to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Kreishan told state television that "among the reasons for the collapse of the building are that it is old and dilapidated".

Surrounding buildings were being evaluated, he added.