Dubai: Jordan’s security services have arrested Osama Al Ajarmeh, who was expelled from the parliament last month, state news agency Petra said.
Interior Minister Mazen Al Faraya said the arrest of the banned member of parliament Al Ajarmeh follows a memorandum issued by the State Security Court’s prosecutor.
Earlier this month, Al Ajarmeh was banned from the lower house after his tribal supporters attacked security forces in Amman’s Naour neighbourhood, a stronghold of Al Ajarmeh’s tribe. Four police officers were injured in the clashes with his supporters.
In a defiance of state laws, Al Al Ajarmeh recently appeared in a video insulting King Abdullah II while carrying a sword and a gun.
On May 28, Al Ajarmeh was banned from the parliament for one year for his offensive statements against the lower house, inciting calls for protests by the members of his tribe.
The parliament said that Al Ajarmeh had ‘insulted’ the legislative house, its prestige, reputation of its members and the decorum of the house.