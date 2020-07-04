Dubai: Jordan’s security authorities arrested a young man, who was dressed in women’s clothes and impersonated a female student to take the general secondary certificate exam on her behalf.
The incident occurred in Russeifa, a city in Zarqa Governorate, 25km east of the Jordanian capital Amman, on Saturday, local media has reported.
Amer Sartawi, the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said the supervisors of an examination hall in Russeifa, public security officers and members of the women police, who were present there to ensure the smooth process of high school exams, suspected a person who was covering his face and wearing women’s clothes.
The man was arrested in cooperation with the examination hall supervisors.
Local media has not revealed the relationship between the suspect and the high school student.