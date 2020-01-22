Gaza: The Israeli occupation military killed three Palestinians who crossed the Gaza border fence on Tuesday for allegedly “hurling a grenade”.

The incident along the Gaza frontier threatened to undermine efforts to reach an informal cease-fire between the Israeli regime and Hamas, which rules the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier in the day, a senior Hamas official said that incendiary balloons Palestinians launched from the Gaza Strip recently were a signal to Israel to accelerate unofficial “understandings” meant to ease the crippling blockade on the territory.

The resumption of flammable balloons and other explosive devices flown across the border broke a month of calm that has largely prevailed since Hamas suspended its weekly protests along the Israeli-Gaza frontier.

The quiet is meant to bolster an informal truce between Israel and Hamas being negotiated by international mediators.

Speaking to journalists, Hamas official Khalil Al Hayya accused the Israelis of moving too slowly.