Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday thanked authorities in Saudi Arabia for their "warm attitude" following an emergency aircraft landing in Jeddah.
The Air Seychelles flight laden with Israeli passengers was heading from the Seychelles to Tel Aviv.
The Air Seychelles flight made an emergency landing Monday in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah due to technical difficulties.
On Tuesday the Israeli foreign ministry said an Israeli charter flight had retrieved the Israelis from Jeddah.
"I greatly appreciate the warm attitude of the Saudi authorities to the Israeli passengers whose flight was in distress and was compelled to make an emergency landing in Jeddah," Netanyahu said in a brief video statement.
According to Israeli media, there were 128 Israeli passengers aboard the Air Seychelles flight. They were welcomed and given overnight accommodation in the Red Sea city.