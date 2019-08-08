Palestinian stabbed soldier near an Israeli colony near Hebron in the West Bank

Israeli border policemen stand guard near the scene where the Israeli military said an Israeli occupation soldier was found stabbed to death near a Jewish colony outside the Palestinian city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 8, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

West Bank: An Israeli occupation soldier was found stabbed to death in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was killed by a Palestinian attacker.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the body with stab wounds was discovered near an Israeli colony north of the city of Hebron. The soldier was also a student in a Jewish seminary, it added.

The military did not immediately accuse anyone in the killing but Netanyahu issued a statement calling it a Palestinian attack.

“The security forces are in pursuit, in order to capture the despicable terrorist and hold him to account,” Netanyahu said.