Occupied Jerusalem - A top Israeli Cabinet minister says President Donald Trump is wasting his time trying to push for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. The regime’s Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said reaching peace is currently impossible and that Trump should focus his energy elsewhere until the Palestinians are ready to compromise.
Shaked spoke at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Wednesday.
He says: “I think, personally, it is a waste of time.”
The US is preparing to release its long-anticipated Mideast peace plan, which Trump calls the “Deal of the Century.”
Trump’s Mideast team, headed by his adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been working on a peace proposal for months but hasn’t said when it will be released. The Palestinians consider the plan a non-starter, accusing Trump of being unfairly biased towards Israel.
At the same conference, another senior regime Cabinet minister threatened to kill the leader of Hamas in Gaza, vowing that another “large campaign” looms in which the Israeli regime will hit the Hamas hard.
Housing Minister Yoav Gallant, a former military general who commanded the Gaza region, said Hamas leader Yehiyeh Sinwar should “recalculate his route” before the next engagement.
“Yehiyeh Sinwar’s time is limited. He will not end his life in an old folks’ home,” he said. “He has to behave himself.”