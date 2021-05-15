Gaza City: An Israeli air strike has destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press’ offices in the Gaza Strip.
The air strike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted.
The building houses The Associated Press, Al Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments.
Earlier, an Israeli air raid on a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza City killed at least 10 Palestinians from an extended family, mostly children, early Saturday in the deadliest single strike of the current battle with Gaza’s Hamas rulers. Both sides pressed for an advantage as cease-fire efforts gathered strength.