GAZA STRIP: The Middle East was reeling Sunday from deadly violence with Israel bombing Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen in quick succession in response to attacks from Iran-backed militant groups.

Despite Washington’s top diplomat asserting a deal is near the “goal line” to end more than nine months of devastating war between Israel and Gaza rulers Hamas, the Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, as it pressed on with its offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Dozens have been killed since Saturday across the Gaza Strip, the civil defence agency said, including in strikes on homes in the central Nuseirat and Bureij areas and displaced people near southern Khan Yunis.

Residents said a major operation was underway in Rafah in the south, reporting heavy artillery and clashes.

The deadly strikes in Gaza came hours after Hezbollah and its ally Hamas said they fired at Israeli positions from south Lebanon, while Yemen’s Al Houthi militants vowed to respond to Israeli warplanes hitting a key port.

A giant fire erupts at an oil storage facility following Israeli strikes in Yemen's Huthi-held port city of Hodaida on July 20, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

The fire left raging by the strikes on rebel-held Hodaida port “is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

Detailing the first strikes claimed by Israel in Yemen, Gallant warned of further operations if Al Houthis “dare to attack us” after a rebel drone strike killed one in Tel Aviv on Friday.

In Hodeida three people were killed and 87 wounded, health officials said in a statement carried by Al Houthi media.

A Syrian refugee woman living with others in makeshift tents in south Lebanon with her child after an Israeli air strike targeted the outskirts of Burj Al Muluk , some 18km from Nabatiyeh on July 20. Image Credit: AFP

Netanyahu travels to Washington

The trio of militant groups has vowed to keep up attacks on Israel until a truce ends the violence in Gaza, which lies in ruins, with most residents forced to flee their homes.

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza, including 42 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s military retaliation to wipe out Hamas has killed at least 38,919 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The war has also unleashed hunger and health crises in Gaza, with Israel and the United Nations trading blame for vital aid supplies failing to reach those in need.

After the detection of poliovirus in Gaza sewage, though no individual cases, the World Health Organisation said there were “monumental” constraints to mounting a timely response.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Friday the agency believes many more diseases are “spreading out of control” inside Gaza.

The months-long war has also brought Israelis to the streets, sometimes in their tens of thousands, focused on securing the release of the remaining hostages.

“Bring them home,” demonstrator Ofira Azrieli said Saturday in Tel Aviv, appealing to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The premier is due to address US lawmakers Wednesday in Washington, where he will be under pressure to reach a ceasefire with Hamas.

“He doesn’t have to go there. First, you have to sign the deal and after, go to Washington,” Azrieli, 64, told AFP.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday a truce was within reach.