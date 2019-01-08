Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces arrested overnight a Palestinian accused of shooting dead two soldiers in the occupied West Bank last month and involvement in another attack that caused a baby’s death, regime authorities said Tuesday.
Assaf Barghouti is accused of shooting the soldiers at a bus stop near the Givat Assaf colony in the Ramallah area on December 13, police said.
At least two other people — including another soldier — were wounded, the army said at the time.
Israeli occupation regime’s security service, Shin Bet, also accused him of involvement along with his brother in another shooting attack nearby, close to the Ofra colony, that caused the death of a baby and wounded seven.
Assaf Barghouti was arrested at the home of an alleged accomplice in the West Bank village of Abu Shukheidim near Ramallah, the Shin Bet said.