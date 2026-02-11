Israel moves toward ‘de facto sovereignty’ in West Bank: What changes and why it matters

While the full text remains classified, senior ministers have publicly outlined the changes , which do not require further legislative approval and are expected to take effect soon.

A White House official on Monday reiterated US President Donald Trump’s opposition toward Israel annexing the West Bank. “A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region,” the official said.

