Cairo: Israel launched a new missile attack in Syria against the government forces and Iran-allied militias, a monitoring group said today.
Several explosions were heard in Syria’s southern area of Al Quneitra due to the Israeli bombardment that targeted a position of the government forces and pro-Iranian militias as the Syrian ground defences attempted to repulse the Israeli missiles, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added. The UK-based monitor did not report casualties.
Syria’s official news agency SSANA, citing a military source, said the Syrian air defences late Wednesday “confronted an Israeli aggression on some targets” in the southern region and shot down most “hostile” missiles.
The attack resulted in material damage, the agency added without giving details.
Israel has stepped up its attacks in war-wracked Syria in recent months, targeting pro-Iranian militias.
57 killed
On January 13, at least 57 military personnel were killed in a series of Israeli attacks in east Syria, the highest toll from such attacks in the country, the Observatory reported at the time.
Those strikes hit positions of the government forces and their allied Lebanese Hezbollah and pro-Iran militias in the eastern governorate of Deir Al Zour near the border with Iraq. Iran and Hezbollah are military allies of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.
In recent years, Israel has unleashed a string of airstrikes in Syria. In a rare disclosure, the Israeli army said it had hit about 50 targets inside Syria