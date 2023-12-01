Paris: Over the course of the past week Hamas released 80 Israeli women, children and teenagers as part of a truce agreement in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The Hamas also freed 25 others outside the scope of the truce deal, most of them Thai farm workers, bringing to 105 the number of captives released during the pause in hostilities.

With five hostages having already been freed before the truce, a total of 110 captives have returned home alive - 33 children, 49 women and 28 men - out of an initial group of around 240.

As Israel resumes its offensive in Gaza, we look at who is still believed to be in captivity.

The Israeli government said on Friday that 137 people were still being held - 126 Israelis, eight Thais, one Nepali, one Tanzanian and a French-Mexican identified as Orion Hernandez-Radoux, 32, by his family.

We have managed to identify 110 of the remaining hostages, mainly through interviews with their relatives or Israeli media reports.

Baby boy

Hamas claims the youngest hostage, 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, was killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza along with his mother Shiri Bibas, 32, and brother Ariel, four.

The Israeli government on Friday confirmed the deaths of two hostages: Noa Marciano, a 19-year-old soldier, and Yehudit Weiss, a 65-year-old woman from Beeri kibbutz.

At least 17 women

Besides the Bibas boys there are no child hostages known to be left in Gaza. The last minor to be released was 17-year-old Aisha Al Zayadna, a Bedouin girl who was freed on the last day of the truce on Thursday along with her 18-year-old brother.

At least 17 women are still being held in Gaza, including Shiri Bibas.

The oldest are Ofra Keidar and Judith Weinstein Haggai, both aged 70.

The women also include Noa Argamani, a 26-year-old who was filmed screaming "Don't kill me!" as she was whisked away on a motorbike from the Tribe of Nova desert rave. Argamani appeared in a video from Gaza shortly afterwards, drinking a bottle of water on a couch.

Five women aged 18-19 were performing their military service when they were snatched.

As soldiers they were excluded from the prisoner swap.

Men in their 80s

At least 91 men are still being held, including 10 aged between 18 and 22, most of whom were on military service at the time of the October 7 attack.

Some of the men are fathers of children who were freed with their mothers, relatives or other families in the past week.

They include David Cunio, whose wife Sharon and twin three-year-old daughters Emma and Yuli were released on Monday as well as Tal Shoham, whose wife Adina, son Naveh, eight, and daughter Yahel, three, were released on Saturday.

The father of a French-Israeli boy, 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, who was released on Monday into the arms of his mother, is also still being held.

Some of the men are in their 70s and 80s.

Over a month after Hamas released two elderly women, Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Kuper, their husbands Oded Lifshitz, 83, and Amiram Kuper, 85, are still being held.

Oded Lifshitz has been described by his family as a passionate human rights defender from Nir Oz kibbutz, who used to drive people from Gaza to hospital.

Dozens of ravers

At least 33 people abducted during the Hamas massacre at the Tribe of Nova festival are still being held. Only five were released during the truce, including 21-year-old French-Israeli Mia Shem.