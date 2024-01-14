JERUSALEM: Now 100 days old, the latest Israel-Hamas war is by far the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive conflict between the bitter enemies.

The fighting erupted on October 7 when Hamas carried out a deadly attack in southern Israel.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and a ground offensive that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods.

The offensive has displaced the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza, shuttered operations in more than half of Gaza’s hospitals and caused widespread hunger, UN monitors say.

The Israeli military says it has now scaled back operations in the hard-hit north. But in the south, where it says Hamas’ leaders are hiding, it presses forward at full strength.

Palestinians evacuate a wounded girl in Zawayda area in Gaza. Image Credit: AFP

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia and Israel have engaged in cross-border skirmishes nearly every day since the war began.

Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war, sourced from Palestinian Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups.

TOTAL DEATHS

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza: 23,968

Number of people killed in Israel: more than 1,200

Number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 347

Mourners at a funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 12, 2024. Image Credit: Reuters

CIVILIANS

Civilians killed in Gaza: The civilian toll of the war is unknown, with women and minors making up an estimated two-thirds of those killed

Number of civilians killed in Israel on October 7: 790

UN staff killed in Gaza: 148

The destruction in Gaza City. Image Credit: AFP file

Health workers killed in Gaza: 337

Journalists killed in Gaza: 82

SOLDIERS/MILITANTS

Number of Israeli soldiers killed on October 7: 314

Number of militants killed by Israel: Over 8,000

Number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive: 188

Number of Israeli soldiers killed on the northern front: 9

Number of Israeli soldiers killed by friendly fire or “accidents” in Gaza and the north: 29

This combination of pictures created on January 11, 2024, shows an aerial view taken on January 26, 2021 of the landmark Hassaina mosque and the seaport in Gaza City (right) and an aerial view taken on January 6, 2024, of the same mosque heavily damaged in Israeli bombardment. Image Credit: AFP

DESTRUCTION/HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN GAZA

Percentage of Gaza’s buildings likely damaged/destroyed: 45-56%

Hospitals in Gaza partially functioning: 15/36

Palestinian civilians facing “catastrophic hunger and starvation”: 576,600 (26% of the population)

Percentage of school buildings in Gaza damaged: over 69%

Omari Mosque, oldest in Gaza destroyed in an Israeli strike. Image Credit: AFP

Mosques damaged: 142

Churches damaged: 3

Ambulances damaged: 121

Students out of school: 625,000 (100% of students)

An injured child being treated at a hospital. Image Credit: Reuters

INJURIES

Palestinians injured in Gaza: 60,005

Palestinians injured in West Bank: more than 4,000

Israeli police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Image Credit: AP

Total Israeli injuries: 12,415

Israeli soldiers injured in ground offensive: 1,085

Israeli soldiers injured since October 7: 2,496

Displaced Palestinians shelter in Rafah, near the border with Egypt. Image Credit: Reuters

DISPLACEMENT

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza: 1.9 million (85% of Gaza’s population)

Displaced Palestinians fleeing their homes in Gaza. Image Credit: Reuters

Number of Israelis displaced from northern and southern border communities: 249,263 (2.6% of the population)

HOSTAGES/PRISONERS

Hostages taken by Hamas on October 7: around 250

Hostages released: 121

Hostages taken October 7 who remain in the strip: 132

1. 111 men, 19 women, 2 children

2. 121 Israelis, 11 foreigners

Hostages who were killed or died in Hamas captivity: 33

Palestinian prisoners released during weeklong pause in fighting: 240

MUNITIONS