Dubai: Hashim Safi Al Din , the potential successor to slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs three weeks ago, the Israeli Army said.

Israeli Army Spokesman Avichay Adraee said Safi Al Din, head of Hizballah’s Executive Council, was killed along with other senior commanders of Hezbollah in the Beirut airstrike.

In a statement on his X account, Adraee confirmed the death of Safi Al Din, along with Ali Hussein, the commander of Hezbollah’s intelligence staff, along with other senior commanders of Hezbollah.

In a media briefing, IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi made a statement saying, "We have reached Nasrallah, his successor and most of Hezbollah's top brass. We will know how to reach anyone who threatens the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."

According to Lebanese sources, the bodies of Safi Al Din and 23 others were recovered from the rubble of a building in Al Mureijah in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

On October 8, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant said that Safi Al Din might have been "eliminated”.