Ramallah - The family of Palestinian protester Ahed Tamimi says her younger brother has been arrested in their home in the occupied West Bank.

Their father, Bassem Tamimi, says soldiers broke in early Monday and arrested 15-year-old Mohammad. He says Mohammad broke his arm over the weekend running from tear gas during protests in their village and suspected he was arrested for throwing stones at Israeli occupation regime soldiers.

The military says it arrested 21 Palestinians overnight for rioting and other disturbances, without providing further details.