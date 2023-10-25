Gaza: Israel has agreed to delay an expected invasion of Gaza for now so that the United States can rush missile defences to the region to protect US troops there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US and Israeli officials.
US officials have so far persuaded Israel to hold off until US air-defence systems can be placed in the region, as early as later this week, the WSJ said.
Israel is also taking into account in its planning the effort to supply humanitarian aid inside Gaza, as well as diplomatic efforts to free hostages held by Hamas militants, the news report said.
Threats to the US troops were of paramount concern, it said.
Washington was scrambling to deploy nearly a dozen air defence systems, including for its troops serving in Iraq, Jordan, Syria and some other countries in the region, the Journal said.
The US military and other officials believe their forces will be targeted by militant groups once Israel launches its ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory, according to the report.
Last week Reuters reported the Pentagon planned to send two Iron Dome missile defence systems to Israel to help it defend itself against inbound missiles, and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile system battalions to the Middle East.