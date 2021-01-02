Cairo: Iraq's Iran-allied militias have unveiled plans to commemorate a top Iranian general who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad a year ago.
On January 3 last year, Qasim Soleimani, the chief of Iran’s self-styled Quds Force affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, was killed in a US drone strike near the Baghdad Airport.
Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Iran-backed militia Al Hashd Al Shabi or the Popular Mobilisation as well as several others were also killed in the strike that fuelled tensions between Tehran and Washington.
Massive rally
In commemoration of Soleimani’s assassination anniversary, the secretary general of the pro-Iran group, the Leagues of the Righteous People Qais Al Khazali, called for a massive rally in memory of the late Iranian general.
“We invite each honest citizen of this country to participate in the demonstration on Sunday,” Al Khazali said in a tweet.
He dubbed the gathered, taking place in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, “days of Martyrdom and Sovereignty”. Other Iraqi Iran-linked groups plans memorial gathering for Soleimiani.
Soleimani, 62, forged strong links with Tehran’s proxy militias in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. He was seen as the architect of Iran’s interference in the region.