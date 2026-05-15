Iraq's new PM sworn in with partial Cabinet after deadlock over key posts

Partial cabinet takes office as Iraq’s parliament delays key security posts
Baghdad: Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was sworn in with a partial Cabinet after lawmakers failed to reach consensus on several key posts, including the interior and defence ministries.
Parliament approved 14 members of al-Zaidi's Cabinet, while votes on the remaining portfolios were delayed amid ongoing political negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.
During a session chaired by Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi, 266 lawmakers voted in favor of the 14 ministers, according to a parliamentary statement.
Among those approved were Fuad Hussein, who retained his post as foreign minister, Basim Mohammed Khudair as oil minister, and Faleh al-Sari as finance minister.
Voting on other key ministries, including defense and interior, was postponed to allow more time for political consultations.
Following the confidence vote, al-Zaidi and the 14 approved ministers took the constitutional oath before parliament.
Under Iraq's constitution, a prime minister must secure parliamentary approval for the Cabinet and government program before formally taking office.
On April 27, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi named al-Zaidi, the nominee of the Coordination Framework -- the largest parliamentary bloc and an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties -- as prime minister-designate.
The constitution gives a prime minister-designate 30 days to present a Cabinet and government program to parliament for a confidence vote.
Under Iraq's post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the parliamentary speakership by a Sunni Muslim, and the prime ministership by a Shiite Muslim.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump on congratulated Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination as Iraq’s next Prime Minister, signalling support for the formation of a new government in Baghdad and expressing hope for closer bilateral ties.
In a post on his official social media platform, Trump said back then: “Congratulations to Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination to be the next Prime Minister of Iraq!”
He added that Washington wishes him success as he seeks to form a government capable of addressing security concerns and governance challenges.
“We wish him success as he works to form a new government free from terrorism that could deliver a brighter future for Iraq,” Trump said.
The US President also pointed to the prospect of strengthening ties between the two countries under al-Zaidi’s leadership.
“We look forward to a strong, vibrant, and highly productive new relationship between Iraq and the United States,” he said.
Trump described the development as a potential turning point in bilateral relations. “This is the beginning of a tremendous new chapter between our nations — prosperity, stability, and success like never seen before,” he said. He concluded his message with a personal note: “Again, Ali, congratulations!”