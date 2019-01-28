FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, Haider, left, and Abdullah carry belongings they collected from their damaged house to wash before returning to live in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. For centuries, residents of Mosul have spoken a unique form of Arabic enriched by the Iraqi city’s long history as a crossroads of civilization, a singsong dialect that many now fear will die out after years of war and displacement. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) Image Credit: AP

ADVANCE TO GO WITH STORY IRAQ DEATH OF A DIALECT BY SAM KIMBALL, This Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 photo, Saad Jarjis, 59, walks past the ruins of his family's centuries-old home in Mosul's Old City. In Iraq’s Mosul, much of the loss grieved by the global community was for the thousands of civilians killed in the war against the Islamic State group and the city’s famed architectural sites rendered rubble by the U.S. and Iraqi bombing campaign. But the massive displacement triggered by the IS takeover of Iraq’s second largest city and subsequent bombing campaign is also contributing to the impending death of its beloved Arabic dialect, spoken by the original residents within the Old City. (AP Photo/Sam Kimball) Image Credit: AP

This Dec. 23, 2018 photo, Nawal Fathi, an Iraqi woman who was born and raised in the Old City, but fled the fighting and now resides in the city’s western suburbs, prepares tea at her house in Mosul, Iraq. For centuries, residents of Mosul have spoken a unique form of Arabic enriched by the Iraqi city’s long history as a crossroads of civilization, a singsong dialect that many now fear will die out after years of war and displacement. (AP Photo/Sam Kimball) Image Credit: AP

ADVANCE TO GO WITH STORY IRAQ DEATH OF A DIALECT BY SAM KIMBALL, This Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 photo, Shahad Walid, 26, poses for a photograph near recently-cleared ruins in the center of Mosul's Old City. Walid is one of the fewer young people to speak the malawi dialect in her everyday affairs. In Iraq’s Mosul, much of the loss grieved by the global community was for the thousands of civilians killed in the war against the Islamic State group and the city’s famed architectural sites rendered rubble by the U.S. and Iraqi bombing campaign. But the massive displacement triggered by the IS takeover of Iraq’s second largest city and subsequent bombing campaign is also contributing to the impending death of its beloved Arabic dialect, spoken by the original residents within the Old City. (AP Photo/Sam Kimball) Image Credit: AP

