Cairo: An Iraqi court has sentenced a woman to death by hanging after convicting her of throwing her two children into a river in a case that triggered shockwaves in the country.
The case dates back to last October when the 21-year-old woman was captured on surveillance cameras while throwing the two children over the Al Aimmah bridge into the Tigris River in the capital Baghdad. The victims were aged two and three years.
The murder unleashed outrage in Iraq and demands to mete out the toughest penalty to the killer.
Marital dispute
The woman was arrested and cited in investigations a dispute with her ex-husband as the motive for the crime.
A criminal court in Baghdad Thursday sentenced the woman to death by hanging twice, according to media reports. The verdict can be appealed.
The children’s parental grandpa had earlier claimed that his son divorced the woman because of infidelity, but allowed her to continue to see them after he had won a custody case at court.