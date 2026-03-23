GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iraqi pro-Iran group extends pause in US embassy attacks

Pro-Iran faction halts US embassy strikes amid regional tensions

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An Iraqi army armoured humvee vehicle is deployed near the banks of the Tigris River to protect the US Embassy headquarters (R) in Baghdad's fortified "Green Zone" on March 18, 2026.
An Iraqi army armoured humvee vehicle is deployed near the banks of the Tigris River to protect the US Embassy headquarters (R) in Baghdad's fortified "Green Zone" on March 18, 2026.
AFP-AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

An Iran-backed armed group announced on Monday that it would continue its five-day pause on attacking the US embassy in Baghdad.

Since the start of the war in the Middle East, pro-Iran armed groups have claimed responsibility for near-daily attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region, while strikes have also targeted these groups.

On Thursday, Kataeb Hezbollah, designated a "terrorist organisation" by Washington, said it would stop attacking the Baghdad embassy under certain conditions, including an end to attacks on residential parts of Iraq and the southern suburbs of Beirut. 

The latter area is a bastion of Lebanon's Hezbollah, which is also Iran-backed and is at war with Israel.

"The deadline given to the embassy of American evil will be extended by an additional five days," Kataeb Hezbollah said in a statement on Monday. 

It added that it would respond to "any violations by the enemy accordingly" and inform a mediator of its "response mechanism".

Iraq has been unwillingly drawn into the regional conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Kataeb Hezbollah's announcement comes after a series of overnight strikes targeting a US diplomatic and logistics centre at the Baghdad International Airport. 

Late Sunday, three strikes also hit south of Baghdad, with a local emergency crisis cell saying they targeted a stronghold of former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

A Kataeb Hezbollah official said on condition of anonymity that his group had been targeted.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz. File photo taken on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Iraq in talks with Iran to move oil through Hormuz

1m read
A screengab of a video shared on X, supposedly showing one of the two oil tankers attacked near Iraq, which killed at least one crew member, an Indian national, as Iran pressed a campaign aimed at disrupting global energy markets in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes.

1 killed, 38 rescued in attack on oil tankers off Iraq

2m read
Iraq

US Embassy in Iraq warns its citizens : Leave now

1m read
A member of the security checks the remains of two armed drones at the site where the US-led coalition shot them down near Baghdad Airport.

Drone downed near Baghdad Airport

1m read