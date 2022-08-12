Cairo: A young Iraqi killed his brother after a dispute with him over changing the password of the home Internet service, according to media reports.
Their family initially claimed the victim had died due to an injury in the neck sustained while cleaning glass panes at home in Iraq’s southern governorate of Dhi Qar.
However, police investigations showed that his death was the result of a murder.
Local police were quoted as saying that the murder had been perpetrated by the suspect, fatally stabbing his brother with a kitchen knife
Faced with evidence against him, the suspect admitted to the murder and attempting to conceal it after a row with his brother over changing the Wi-Fi password, police said.
The suspect was arrested and an investigative judge ordered his remand pending further investigations.