Abu Dhabi: The Iraqi Intelligence Agency announced Sunday the arrest of the so-called “sniper of the south” of Daesh in a joint intelligence operation with the Asayish of Sulaymaniyah.
The agency said a joint intelligence operation "resulted in the arrest of a terrorist wanted in accordance with the provisions of anti-terrorism laws for his affiliation to Daesh".
The agency added the terrorist worked in the Al Farouq area, the lakes and Al Jarf regions. He had released a video clip through the so-called Amaq agency.
The agency said the man confessed to participating in terrorist operations against security forces and citizens, and has links Daesh terrorists in the Fallujah sector of Al Zaidan district.