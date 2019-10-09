Pompeo says human rights violators must be held accountable in call with Abdul Mahdi

People hold an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq October 5, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned deadly violence during protests in Iraq and called on the country’s government to “exercise maximum restraint,” the State Department said Tuesday.

In a call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, Pompeo “condemned the recent violence in Iraq and noted that those who violated human rights should be held accountable,” the department said in a statement.