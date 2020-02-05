Iraqi demonstrators burn tyres to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 5, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Najaf, Iraq: Seven people were shot dead on Wednesday in Iraq’s shrine city of Najaf after supporters of powerful cleric Moqtada Sadr raided an anti-government protest camp, medics told AFP.

All the dead suffered bullet wounds to the head or chest, the medics said, and dozens more were wounded.