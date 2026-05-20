According to a statement posted on the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office account on X, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Faleh Al Zaidi chaired the first meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security, where officials reviewed the country’s overall security situation and ongoing developments.

Dubai: Iraq has reiterated its rejection of any use of its territory or airspace to launch attacks against neighbouring countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and pledged firm action against those responsible.

The meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to raising the readiness and capabilities of all security agencies and strengthening coordination among them to maintain stability across Iraq.

The statement added that Iraq will not tolerate any individual or group threatening the country’s security or that of its neighbours, reaffirming its commitment to protecting sovereignty and regional stability.

A special committee was formed to coordinate with relevant authorities in both countries as part of ongoing investigations into the attacks. The Prime Minister also directed security agencies to take all necessary measures against those found responsible, should Iraqi territory be confirmed as a launch point.

The council renewed its condemnation of recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE, stressing Iraq’s firm rejection of the use of its territory or airspace for aggression against “brotherly Arab states and friendly regional countries,” and said the government will respond decisively to any violations.

It further underscored Baghdad’s efforts to strengthen relations with regional and international partners, uphold the rule of law, protect diplomatic missions and foreign companies operating in Iraq, and restrict the possession of arms to the state as part of broader security reforms.

The ministry also stressed the importance of Iraq’s role in promoting regional security and stability, noting that a stable and sovereign Iraq remains an important and responsible partner in the region.

It urged the Iraqi government to prevent all hostile acts launched from its territory and to deal urgently and responsibly with such threats in line with its international and regional obligations.

The ministry said the UAE “strongly denounced and rejected” the criminal terrorist attacks originating from Iraqi territory against vital civilian facilities in GCC countries, calling it a flagrant violation of sovereignty and a breach of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned a drone attack launched from Iraqi territory that targeted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, after one drone struck an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter on Sunday.

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