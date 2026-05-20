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Iraq rejects use of its territory for attacks on UAE and Saudi Arabia, vows firm action

Iraq says it will not tolerate threats to its security or that of its neighbours

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Iraq rejects use of its territory for attacks on UAE and Saudi Arabia, vows firm action
X / @IraqiPMO

Dubai: Iraq has reiterated its rejection of any use of its territory or airspace to launch attacks against neighbouring countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and pledged firm action against those responsible.

According to a statement posted on the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office account on X, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Faleh Al Zaidi chaired the first meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security, where officials reviewed the country’s overall security situation and ongoing developments.

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The meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to raising the readiness and capabilities of all security agencies and strengthening coordination among them to maintain stability across Iraq.

Renewed condemnation of attacks on UAE and Saudi Arabia

The council renewed its condemnation of recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE, stressing Iraq’s firm rejection of the use of its territory or airspace for aggression against “brotherly Arab states and friendly regional countries,” and said the government will respond decisively to any violations.

A special committee was formed to coordinate with relevant authorities in both countries as part of ongoing investigations into the attacks. The Prime Minister also directed security agencies to take all necessary measures against those found responsible, should Iraqi territory be confirmed as a launch point.

The statement added that Iraq will not tolerate any individual or group threatening the country’s security or that of its neighbours, reaffirming its commitment to protecting sovereignty and regional stability.

Commitment to regional ties and internal stability

It further underscored Baghdad’s efforts to strengthen relations with regional and international partners, uphold the rule of law, protect diplomatic missions and foreign companies operating in Iraq, and restrict the possession of arms to the state as part of broader security reforms.

UAE urges Iraq to stop hostile acts after drone strike on Barakah plant

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned a drone attack launched from Iraqi territory that targeted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, after one drone struck an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter on Sunday.

The ministry said the UAE “strongly denounced and rejected” the criminal terrorist attacks originating from Iraqi territory against vital civilian facilities in GCC countries, calling it a flagrant violation of sovereignty and a breach of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter.

It urged the Iraqi government to prevent all hostile acts launched from its territory and to deal urgently and responsibly with such threats in line with its international and regional obligations.

The ministry also stressed the importance of Iraq’s role in promoting regional security and stability, noting that a stable and sovereign Iraq remains an important and responsible partner in the region.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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