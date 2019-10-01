Militias have blamed both Israel and US for the attacks

Baghdad - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has accused Israel of being behind attacks on Iranian-backed militia positions in Iraq, the first time Baghdad has directly blamed Israel, Al Jazeera television reported on Monday.

“Investigations into the targeting of some Popular Mobilisation Forces positions indicate that Israel carried it out,” Al Jazeera quoted Abdul Mahdi as telling it.

The Shiite militias, known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, have repeatedly blamed Israel for raids by unmanned aircraft on their bases and weapon depots, including at least two incidents where fighters were killed. The United States has provided air support, they say.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted last month of possible Israeli involvement. The Pentagon denied that US forces were involved in the attacks against the Shiite militias in Iraq.

Abdul Mahdi, who visited Saudi Arabia last week, also told Al Jazeera he believed the kingdom was looking for peace, in reference to heightened friction between Riyadh and Tehran following an attack on Saudi oil facilities for which Saudi Arabia and the United States blamed Iran.