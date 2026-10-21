Al Sheeb crossing shut to travellers and commercial trucks amid security review
Dubai: Iraqi authorities closed the Al Sheeb border crossing with Iran on Wednesday, suspending the movement of passengers, vehicles and commercial trucks until further notice, according to local media reports.
The closure is aimed at reassessing security arrangements at the crossing, while reports suggest the government is considering the gradual closure of additional border crossings with Iran in the coming days.
Local media, citing sources at the crossing, reported that all cross-border traffic had been suspended as part of a review of security procedures. No date has been announced for the resumption of operations.
Located in Maysan province in southeastern Iraq, Al Sheeb is a major border crossing between the two countries, facilitating passenger travel, freight transport and bilateral trade.
Iraqi media reported that Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi had ordered the closure of Al Sheeb, with plans to gradually suspend operations at other crossings along the Iranian border.
However, the number of crossings potentially affected remains unclear. Iraq and Iran are linked by six border crossings, and no timetable has been announced for any additional closures.
The decision comes amid increased attention to border security, particularly the movement of commercial trucks, cargo inspections and efforts to prevent the smuggling of prohibited goods.
In September, Iraqi authorities temporarily closed several crossings with Iran, including Al Sheeb, Al Shalamcheh and Al Munthiriya, to review security and administrative procedures.
The latest closure could affect passenger movement and commercial shipments between the neighbouring countries, although the extent of any disruption has yet to be established.
Authorities have not clarified whether exemptions will be granted to certain travellers or shipments, or whether alternative arrangements will be introduced.
Traders and transport operators are awaiting further announcements on when Al Sheeb will reopen and whether the restrictions will be extended to other crossings along the Iraq-Iran border.