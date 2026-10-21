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Iraq closes border crossing with Iran until further notice

Al Sheeb crossing shut to travellers and commercial trucks amid security review

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Iraq'a Al Sheeb border crossing with Iran has been closed until further notice, with plans to gradually suspend operations at other crossings along the Iranian border.
Iraq'a Al Sheeb border crossing with Iran has been closed until further notice, with plans to gradually suspend operations at other crossings along the Iranian border.
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Dubai: Iraqi authorities closed the Al Sheeb border crossing with Iran on Wednesday, suspending the movement of passengers, vehicles and commercial trucks until further notice, according to local media reports.

The closure is aimed at reassessing security arrangements at the crossing, while reports suggest the government is considering the gradual closure of additional border crossings with Iran in the coming days.

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Local media, citing sources at the crossing, reported that all cross-border traffic had been suspended as part of a review of security procedures. No date has been announced for the resumption of operations.

Located in Maysan province in southeastern Iraq, Al Sheeb is a major border crossing between the two countries, facilitating passenger travel, freight transport and bilateral trade.

Other crossings may face closure

Iraqi media reported that Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi had ordered the closure of Al Sheeb, with plans to gradually suspend operations at other crossings along the Iranian border.

However, the number of crossings potentially affected remains unclear. Iraq and Iran are linked by six border crossings, and no timetable has been announced for any additional closures.

The decision comes amid increased attention to border security, particularly the movement of commercial trucks, cargo inspections and efforts to prevent the smuggling of prohibited goods.

In September, Iraqi authorities temporarily closed several crossings with Iran, including Al Sheeb, Al Shalamcheh and Al Munthiriya, to review security and administrative procedures.

Trade disruption concerns

The latest closure could affect passenger movement and commercial shipments between the neighbouring countries, although the extent of any disruption has yet to be established.

Authorities have not clarified whether exemptions will be granted to certain travellers or shipments, or whether alternative arrangements will be introduced.

Traders and transport operators are awaiting further announcements on when Al Sheeb will reopen and whether the restrictions will be extended to other crossings along the Iraq-Iran border.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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