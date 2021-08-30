Dubai: Four Iraqi siblings were instatly killed in front of their mother after being electrocuted while trying to dry out a carpet on the roof of their house, local media reported.
According to media reports, the four siblings (two girls, two boys aged 13,14,15 and 16) were washing carpets in the presence of their mother on their house terrace. When they unrolled the wet carpet over a wall near 11,000-volt electric wires, it came into contact with the powerline and they received massive electric shocks.
A number of residents close to the victims’ house said they saw the carpets hanging from the roof of the house while burning. They later discovered the dead children, and contacted the electricity department to cut the power to bring the bodies down.