Sadaf Khadem became the first Iranian woman to contest an official boxing bout

File Photo: Iranian boxer Sadaf Khadem at her fight against French boxer Anne Chauvin during an official boxing bout in Royan, France, April 13, 2019 Image Credit: Reuters

Paris: Sadaf Khadem, who on Saturday became the first Iranian woman to contest an official boxing bout, has cancelled her return to Tehran after an arrest warrant was issued for her there, her representative said on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was also issued against Mahyar Monshipour, the Iranian-born former boxing world champion who set up the bout in western France and was planning to travel back to Iran with Khadem this week, the representative, Clara Dallay, told Reuters.

Monshipour is a French citizen.

On Saturday, Khadem beat local boxer Anne Chauvin in an amateur bout.

The 24-year-old, who was in Paris on Monday, was returning to Monshipour's home town of Poitiers.

France's foreign ministry could not immediately comment on the case.