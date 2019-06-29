Tehran stopped complying on May 8 with some commitments

Dubai - The ball is in Europe’s court to shield Iran from US sanctions and prevent it from further scaling back compliance with its nuclear agreement with world powers, Iranian state TV said on Saturday, with days remaining on Tehran’s ultimatum.

Iran’s envoy to a meeting of the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear accord said on Friday that European countries had offered too little at last-ditch talks to persuade Tehran to back off from its plans to breach limits imposed by the deal.

Iran stopped complying on May 8 with some commitments in the nuclear deal after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions. Tehran said it would suspend further obligations under the deal after 60 days.

“The ball is in Europe’s court. Are Paris, London and Berlin going to again waste a chance under the influence of (US

President Donald) Trump, or use the remaining opportunity to fulfil their promises and act on their commitments under the (nuclear deal),” Iranian state TV said in a commentary.

Iran has repeatedly criticised delays in European countries setting up a trading mechanism that aims to circumvent U.S.

economic sanctions.