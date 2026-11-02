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Iran supreme leader grants government powers in talks with US

Iran's foreign ministry says exchanging messages with Washington via mediators

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AFP
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Mojtaba Khamenei
Mojtaba Khamenei
ANI

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei granted "powers" to the government in its talks with the United States seeking to end the Middle East war, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday.

"We are striving to resolve the issue through dialogue. In this regard, the Supreme Leader has also conferred certain powers on the government," Pezeshkian was quoted by state news agency IRNA as saying, shortly after Iran's foreign ministry said it was exchanging messages with Washington via mediators. 

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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