Tehran: Iran announced Monday that weavers in the southern province of Fars had produced the world’s largest kilim rug, measuring an enormous 105 square metres (more than 1,100 square feet).

The 7x15-metre kilim was the handiwork of seven expert weavers and three assistants in the town of Qirokarzin, said Mohammad-Jafar Ebrahimi, the local cultural heritage chief, as quoted on state television.

Iranian women work on weaving the largest kilim in the world in Qirokarzin, in the southern Fars province, on June 25, 2022. - Iran on June 27 announced producing the largest hand-woven kilim in the world at 105 square meters, in the southern province of Fars. (Photo by FARZANEH CHAKHMAGH ZAS / Iran's Young Journalists Club / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

He said it was commissioned by the Gulf state of Qatar.

Kilims, which are flat and not knotted, have traditionally been woven by hand by nomads in Turkey, the Caucasus, Iran, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, for use in tents.

According to statistics provided by state news agency Irna, the export of Iran’s world-renowned carpets raise between $400 million and $500 million a year.