Tehran: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran rose by 8,293 to 596,941, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Thursday, as the country reported 399 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Sima Sadat Lari said at her daily briefing on Wednesday that 6,824 new infections were confirmed overnight, which takes the total number of cases to 588,648. Adding that the epidemic has claimed 33,714 lives in Iran so far, she added.
Fortunately, the spokeswoman further noted, 467,917 patients have as of Wednesday recovered or been released from hospitals in the country. Currently, she went on to say, 5,012 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Iranian intensive care units.
The number of laboratory tests carried out in Iran for COVID-19 has now reached 4,821,681, according to Sadat Lari. The risk of infection is currently high in 27 out of 31 Iranian provinces, while four others are on yellow alert over the spread of the disease. Following the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Iran, the health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures and compulsory use of face masks in the capital Tehran and major cities of the country.