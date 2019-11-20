Ships sent to ‘safeguard Iran’s interests’ off the coast of Yemen

Dubai: Iran’s navy has sent a fleet of 64 ships to the Gulf of Aden, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing the force’s commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

The flotilla has been sent to “safeguard Iran’s interests” in an “insecure seafaring region,” Khanzadi said, according to IRNA.