Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Image Credit: Reuters

Tehran- Iran’s foreign minister appears unimpressed with Japan’s offer to mediate in a crisis between Tehran and Washington, and says President Donald Trump should make his intentions clear about any talks with Iran through actions, not words. Japanese media reported last week that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was considering a visit to Iran as soon as June.

Trump said Monday in Japan that he’d back Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to open a communication with Iran. Trump said: “I do believe Iran would like to talk and if they’d like to talk, we’ll talk also.”

Iran has said it has no interest in negotiations with Washington following Trump’s pullout from the nuclear deal and re-imposing sanctions on Iran.