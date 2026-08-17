GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran general warns of ‘offensive’ military posture, strategic surprises as US-Iran 60‑day ceasefire framework hangs in balance

Iran signals shift to offensive deterrence as US-Iran ceasefire deadline looms

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brig. General Yadollah Javani is a Brigadier General, head of the political bureau of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the powerful and influential branch of Iran's military, founded after the Iranian revolution.
Brig. General Yadollah Javani is a Brigadier General, head of the political bureau of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the powerful and influential branch of Iran's military, founded after the Iranian revolution.
Wikipedia

As the Aug. 17 deadline for the 60-day US-Iran memorandum arrives, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) political deputy, Brig. General Yadollah Javani warned that Iran's military posture could shift from defensive to offensive, telling state broadcaster IRIB that Tehran's future actions could take on an “offensive” form.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

Reports by London-based Iran International and Tehran-based Press TV, also quoted Javani, who warned the US and Israel that Iran's armed forces would adopt “transformative approaches”.

Mojtaba Khamenei's decrees

General Javani stated that under the new appointment decrees issued by Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, any military action taken by Iran — while maintaining a defensive character in principle — will now take on an "offensive form" to deliver proactive strategic surprises and ensure maximum deterrence against adversaries

Moreover said adversaries should expect “strategic surprises.” The comments come amid uncertainty over the status of the Islamabad-brokered US-Iran agreement.

Reuters reported that Tehran said there had been no talks to extend the ceasefire, while Pakistani sources separately said Washington and Tehran had agreed to extend the arrangement.

Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Aug. 12 that the US and Iran had agreed to extend the 60-day ceasefire, although the duration of the extension had not been settled, as reported by Middle East Monitor and Türkiye Today.

The IRGC General has been notable for his firm stand against protests following the 2009 Iranian presidential election.

Before the election, Javani had stated that a "velvet revolution" would be "quashed before it is born."

Javani has attacked opposition leaders, who claimed the election was fraudulent, of causing the unrest as well as killing civilians in the Basij forces.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

President Donald Trump departs after delivering remarks at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence on August 14, 2026 in Garden City, New York.

Trump vows Hormuz takeover ‘soon’; Iran hits back

3m read
US forces are enforcing the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas while supporting traffic flow through regional waters for all vessels not violating the blockade. A US fighter jet gets refuelled mid-air.

'Indefinite' US blockade of Iran: Why equation changes

4m read
Investigation began after Cyber Crime Directorate identified a social media account that allegedly expressed support forIranian terrorist attacks targeting Bahrain.

Bahrain jails two men for spying for Iran's IRGC

1m read
The US military said the strikes were intended to further reduce threats posed by Iran

Video: US completes heavy wave of strikes on Iran

1m read