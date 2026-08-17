Iran general warns of ‘offensive’ military posture, strategic surprises as US-Iran 60‑day ceasefire framework hangs in balance

Iran signals shift to offensive deterrence as US-Iran ceasefire deadline looms
As the Aug. 17 deadline for the 60-day US-Iran memorandum arrives, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) political deputy, Brig. General Yadollah Javani warned that Iran's military posture could shift from defensive to offensive, telling state broadcaster IRIB that Tehran's future actions could take on an “offensive” form.
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Reports by London-based Iran International and Tehran-based Press TV, also quoted Javani, who warned the US and Israel that Iran's armed forces would adopt “transformative approaches”.
General Javani stated that under the new appointment decrees issued by Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, any military action taken by Iran — while maintaining a defensive character in principle — will now take on an "offensive form" to deliver proactive strategic surprises and ensure maximum deterrence against adversaries
Moreover said adversaries should expect “strategic surprises.” The comments come amid uncertainty over the status of the Islamabad-brokered US-Iran agreement.
Reuters reported that Tehran said there had been no talks to extend the ceasefire, while Pakistani sources separately said Washington and Tehran had agreed to extend the arrangement.
Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Aug. 12 that the US and Iran had agreed to extend the 60-day ceasefire, although the duration of the extension had not been settled, as reported by Middle East Monitor and Türkiye Today.
The IRGC General has been notable for his firm stand against protests following the 2009 Iranian presidential election.
Before the election, Javani had stated that a "velvet revolution" would be "quashed before it is born."
Javani has attacked opposition leaders, who claimed the election was fraudulent, of causing the unrest as well as killing civilians in the Basij forces.