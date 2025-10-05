GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran approves plan to slash four zeros from currency

Under the plan, 10,000 current rials will be replaced by one new rial

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
An electronic board displays currency exchange rates in Ferdowsi Square in the Iranian capital Tehran on September 28, 2025,.
An electronic board displays currency exchange rates in Ferdowsi Square in the Iranian capital Tehran on September 28, 2025,.
AFP

Iran's parliament on Sunday approved a plan to remove four zeros from the national currency, the rial, which has sharply depreciated as the country grapples with renewed sanctions.

Lawmakers passed the bill two months after a parliamentary commission revived the long-stalled proposal aimed at simplifying transactions, the legislature's website said.

Under the plan, 10,000 current rials will be replaced by one new rial.

Both versions will circulate for up to three years, with the central bank given two years to launch the transition.

The rial has hit repeated record lows in recent days, according to black market trackers, amid the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran.

Britain, France and Germany -- signatories to Iran's moribund 2015 nuclear deal -- last month triggered the "snapback" mechanism to restore the international sanctions over the Islamic republic's non-compliance.

On Sunday, the rial was trading at about 1,115,000 to the US dollar, compared with around 920,000 when the plan was revived in early August.

The redenomination was first floated in 2019 but later shelved.

It still requires approval by the Guardian Council and the signature of President Masoud Pezeshkian to take effect.

In daily life, Iranians drop a zero from the rial and use the resulting figure, called the toman, for most transactions.

Related Topics:
Iran

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke rises amid buildings, that were destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations, following an Israeli military strike in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, October 3, 2025.

Trump plan gets partial nod from Hamas

2m read
President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

At UN, Iran says US-Israel strikes hurt global trust

3m read
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (right) shakes hands with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi before a meeting in Tehran.

Nuclear watchdog chief says inspectors 'back in Iran'

2m read
The missiles used in the 12-day war were manufactured... a few years ago, Defence Minister Aziz Nassirzadeh said, quoted by the official Irna news agency.

Iran to deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

2m read