AMSTERDAM: In an unprecedented development, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan on Monday requested arrest warrants from the judges of the court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The charges againt Netanyahu are for the crimes of “causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict,” Khan said.

He is also seeking arrest warrants for Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammad Deif and Ismail Haniyeh.

“Today we have applied for warrants to the pretrial chamber of the international criminal court in relation to three individuals who are Hamas members,” Khan said listing Sinwar, Deif and Haniyeh.

They would be charged with extermination, murder, hostage taking, rape and sexual assault in detention.

The warrants against the Israeli politicians mark the first time the ICC has targeted the top leader of a close ally of the United States. The decision puts Netanyahu in the company of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, for who the ICC issued an arrest warrant over Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Panel to consider

A panel of ICC judges will now consider Khan’s application for the arrest warrants.

Khan said the charges against Sinwar, Haniyeh and al-Masri include “extermination, murder, taking of hostages, rape and sexual assault in detention.”

“The world was shocked on the 7th of October when people were ripped from their bedrooms, from their homes, from the different kibbutzim in Israel,” Khan told Amanpour, adding that “people have suffered enormously.”

The charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include “causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict,” Khan told Amanpour.

When reports surfaced last month that the ICC chief prosecutor was considering this course of action, Netanyahu said that any ICC arrest warrants against senior Israeli government and military officials “would be an outrage of historic proportions,” and that Israel “has an independent legal system that rigorously investigates all violations of the law.”

Asked by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour about the comments made by Netanyahu, Khan said: “Nobody is above the law.”

He said that if Israel disagrees with the ICC, “they are free, notwithstanding their objections to jurisdiction, to raise a challenge before the judges of the court and that’s what I advise them to do.”